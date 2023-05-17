Enlightenment: It's Not What You Think

Capricorn isn’t just a mountain goat but a sea-goat, summoning anyone who seeks higher consciousness to go down into the karmic mess and clean their inner nature.

Mark’s going to take us on the deep dive that sets up Capricorn’s high flight.

Soul Level Astrologer and bestselling author of the monthly Cosmic Weather Report newsletter, Mark Borax, will tap his 35-years' astrology experience as he delves into the treasures found in his upcoming book: The Ruby Heart of the Dragon: Sun Signs for our Times.