Why Bother Investing in Real Estate with Low Cashflow

160123 Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

Why should you even bother investing in real estate if there's little cashflow?We all want passive income and say you put 20% down and the cashflow STINKS?

What do you do?

That is the question for our real estate investors -- if you need a path, be sure to learn EVERYTHING I know about real estate investing ALL IN ONE PLACE and use Spring2019 for 18% off (ends 5-31-2019).

Https://meetkevin.teachable.com