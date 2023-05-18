Jaishankar's reply to a query on 'Pani Puri replacing Hamburger in West' goes viral | Oneindia News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used the popular Hindi phrase 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' while responding to a question on the globalisation of Indian culture during his interaction with the Indian community members here, leaving them in laughter.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF), interacted with the Indian community in Sweden on Sunday evening and apprised them of the progress in the bilateral relationship.

The minister spoke about the transformations underway in India and the opportunities it created for Indians living abroad.

When asked whether in this age of globalisation, will the West start eating 'Pani Puri' instead of hamburger and will H&M T-shirts have New Delhi printed on it instead of New York, Jashankar said, "There is a term, which says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' (what you are saying, hope it comes true)" as the audience laughed and clapped.

