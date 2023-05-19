G7 Summit: World leaders ready to pile fresh sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war | Oneindia News

The leaders of the Group of Seven nations have begun three days of talks in Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who is chairing the G7 gathering, welcomed the leaders taking part at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park with his wife Yuko.

A total of ten sessions will be held during the 3-day summit.

To wrap up the talks, the leaders will issue a declaration highlighting the main points of their discussions.

#G7HiroshimaMeet #G7Summit #G7SummitJapan #JoeBiden #RishiSumak #EmmanuelMacron #PMModi ~PR.152~HT.98~ED.102~