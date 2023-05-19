FAR CRY 5 Gameplay Walkthrough Gameplay video 2023

Far Cry 5 is a 2018 first-person shooter, developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Toronto and published by Ubisoft.

It is the successor to 2014's Far Cry 4, and the fifth main installment in the Far Cry series.

Set in Hope County, a fictional region of Montana, United States, the game revolves around the Project at Eden's Gate, a doomsday cult that has taken over the county at the command of its charismatic and powerful leader, Joseph Seed.

Players control an unnamed junior deputy sheriff who becomes trapped in Hope County and must work alongside various resistance factions to liberate the region from the despotic rule of the Seeds and Eden's Gate.

Gameplay focuses on combat and exploration; players battle enemy soldiers and dangerous wildlife using a wide array of weapons.

The game features many elements found in role-playing games, such as a branching storyline and side quests.

The game also features a map editor, a co-operative multiplayer mode, and a competitive multiplayer mode.