Mexico: Innocent car racers caught in crossfire between rival gangs, 10 lose life |Oneindia News

· At least 10 people have been killed and nine have been injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico's Baja California.

Authorities said the drivers participating in the race were parked on the side of a highway when a group of men got out of a pickup truck and opened fire.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The prosecutor's office in Baja California, where Ensenada is located, said a special team will be established to investigate the incident.

The injured people received medical attention and were taken to hospitals within the Ensenada municipality.

Ensenada has a population of 440,000 and is located near the US border.

The massacre in Ensenada stemmed from a confrontation between members of the Arellano Felix Cartel (CAF) and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The violence was reportedly the result of a gang confrontation stemming from control of local trafficking routes into the United States .

Baja California, which lies directly south of the US border, is a prime location for cartel violence as groups fight to control important trafficking routes.

