Inferno tears through Manila's iconic 100 years old post office building | Oneindia News

A massive fire broke out at the historic Manila Central Post Office in the Philippine’s capital late yesterday, with teams of firefighters battling for more than seven hours through the night before it was finally brought under control.

The fire started around 11:45 p.m.

Local time and the situation was raised to the highest fire alarm level just before 6 a.m this morning before it was brought under control about an hour later, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

As firefighters worked to control the flames, thick smoke could be seen billowing from the windows of the neoclassical building, known for its grand entry lined with ornate columns.

The cause of the huge fire is still unknown.

