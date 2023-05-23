Typhoo Mawar: Guam declares emergency as it braces for extensive damage | Oneindia News

Guam's governor has warned residents of a "possible direct hit" from Typhoon Mawar as it strengthened into a dangerous Category 4 storm in the Pacific today.

The governor has also declared a state of emergency for this U.S. territory, which has a 168,000-strong population and is home to three American military bases, ahead of the storm's expected arrival Wednesday midday local time as a possible super typhoon.

The eye of the storm is on track to pass directly over Guam.

The National Weather Service office in Guam has said that the "powerful" storm is continuing to intensify.

Officials warned residents not living in fully concrete structures to consider moving for their own safety.

