Former Met Police Constable arrives at misconduct tribunal

Former Met Police Constable Samantha Lee arrives at Palestra House in south London - where she was found guilty of gross misconduct by failing to make "the correct investigative inquiries" over two flashing incidents by Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn