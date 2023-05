Storm Mawar itensifies into super typhoon on approach to Guam

Storm Mawar intensified into a super typhoon on Tuesday, May 23, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Guam said.

The update came as Guam Gov Lou Leon Guerrero issued a mandatory evacuation order for low-lying coastal areas ahead of the storm’s anticipated landfall in the US island territory on Wednesday.

Credit: US National Weather Service Guam via Storyful