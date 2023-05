Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem 'Acted Like Fish' On Little Mermaid Set

Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem speak to Melissa Nathoo about starring in The Little Mermaid live-action, acting with their top-halves only and reveal their most-treasured thing-me-bob.

Report by Nathoom.

