Know Arellano Felix, Sinalao: Two of Mexico's most powerful cartels | Oneindia News

Two days back, at least 10 people were killed and 9 were injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico's Baja California.

These people were reportedly caught in a crossfire between two of the most powerful gangs in Mexico...the Arellano felix cartel..or the CAF… and the Sinaloa cartel.

Although the motive of the shootout is not yet clear..but it is speculated that inter-cartel rivalry about a major trafficking route was perhaps the reason.

In this video, we take a look at these two powerful…and dreaded cartels whose writs run large in Mexico.

And not just Mexico, the tentacles of these gangs exceed Mexico’s geography.

