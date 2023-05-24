Killer Whales Co-ordinate Attacks on Sailboats, Say Observers

Several attacks on sailboats have occurred in recent years around different areas of the European coast.

Sailors have reported orca attacks that seem to be coordinated.

On Facebook, one sailor described what he witnessed.

[Six] orcas arrived, 2 adults very big, 4 smaller ones, JP Derunes, Sailor, via ABC News.

Both rudders destroyed and blocked … Boat to be hauled off later this week, JP Derunes, Sailor, via ABC News.

The attack Derunes described followed another attack on a yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar that occurred in early May.

The yacht was attacked by three orcas and was eventually sunk.

In 2020, 15 incidents involving humans and orcas were recorded.

One particular orca that scientists have called "White Gladis" seems to have initiated the attacks.

Some scientists think it's possible that White Gladis suffered some trauma involving a boat.

It is possible that Gladis' aggressive behavior against humans is now being imitated by other orcas.

Biologists state that most human interactions with orcas are harmless.

In more than 500 interaction events recorded since 2020 there are three sunken ships.

, Alfredo López Fernandez, Biologist at the University of Aviero, via ABC News.

We estimate that killer whales only touch one ship out of every hundred that sail through a location, Alfredo López Fernandez, Biologist at the University of Aviero, via ABC News