Tina Turner fans’ emotional reaction to singer’s death

Fans of Tina Turner speak emotionally outside the Aldwych Theatre in central London after the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' dies aged 83.

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' premiered at the theatre in 2018 and has been performed there ever since.

Report by Jonesia.

