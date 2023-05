Official Trailer for Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Watch the official trailer for the romantic comedy movie Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Barbie Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae and Scott Evans Barbie will hit the big screen July 21, 2023!