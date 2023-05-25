Barbie Movie (2023) - Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling

Barbie Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on the famous fashion doll line by Mattel, the adventures of Barbie and Ken (starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling).

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place.

Unless you have a full-on existential crisis.

Or you're a Ken.

Directed by Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Jamie Demetriou release date July 21, 2023 (in theaters)