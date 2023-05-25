Celebrities Pay Tribute to Mourn the Loss of Tina Turner

Following news of Tina Turner's death, celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the music icon.

CNN reports that Oprah Winfrey shared a moving tribute, calling the influential pop icon, "a role model not only for me but the world.".

She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious, Oprah Winfrey, via CNN.

I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine.

She was indeed simply the best, Oprah Winfrey, via CNN.

According to Turner's family, the 83-year-old performer died "peacefully" in her home in Switzerland on May 24 after battling with an undisclosed "long illness.".

Other music industry legends also paid their respects to Turner, including Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Brian Wilson and Roberta Flack.

My friend, Tina, thank you for inspiring us to always be everything we were meant to be – regardless of life’s challenges.

A woman without limits.

You will always be my hero, Roberta Flack, via CNN.

Rolling Stones lead singer, Mick Jagger, posted a tribute to Turner on Twitter, calling her “inspiring, warm, funny and generous." .

She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her, Mick Jagger, via Twitter.

Among the other celebrities to post tributes were Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Berry and Keith Urban.

Among the other celebrities to post tributes were Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Berry and Keith Urban.