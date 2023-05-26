BEHIND THE SCENES: Ron DeSantis' 2024 Announcement with Elon Musk | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about what he saw behind the scenes of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 election announcement with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces; Ben Shapiro angering some of his fans with his prediction for how a Trump vs.

DeSantis war will unfold; looking back on what Donald Trump said about Dr. Fauci, Gavin Newsom, and the George Floyd protests in 2020; the one word that CNN’s John King and his guests can’t stop saying no matter what topic they’re discussing; Joy Reid’s insane take on Ron DeSantis’ 2024 announcement with Elon Musk and the woke mind virus; Elon Musk explaining the real reason why free speech is in jeopardy and detailing how Twitter can help save it; and much more.