IPL 2023: Top 10 players with the most runs, Orange cap holder & their Net worth | Oneindia News

Most Runs in IPL 2023: The player with the most number of runs in the tournament will receive the Orange Cap along with the cash prize of ₹ 10 Lakhs.

Please watch the video to know top players to IPL 2023.

#IPL2023 #ShubmanGill #ViratKohli ~PR.154~HT.178~GR.125~