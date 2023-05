Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan, tremors felts in India | Oneindia News

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on 28th May at around 10.19 am.

Tremors were also felt in Srinagar, Poonch in J&K, along with many parts of Punjab and Haryana.

