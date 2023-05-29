ISRO successfully launches advanced navigation satellites GSLV-F12, NVS-01 | Oneindia News

Taking a important step towards advancing India's navigation technology and strengthening its NavIC system, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched the first of its second-generation navigation satellite series Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday with the launch of the advanced navigation satellite GSLV-F12 and NVS-01.

The launch was carried out from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

#ISRO #NVS01 #AdvancedNavigationSatellite ~HT.97~PR.152~ED.101~