Russia: Several buildings damaged in Moscow after drone attack, says Moscow mayor | Oneindia News

A drone attack in Moscow has caused minor damage to several buildings.

Mayor of the Russian capital said that drones hit several buildings in Moscow causing "minor" damage and no serious injuries.

In a statement, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said and I quote, "All emergency services of the city are at the scene of incidents." In the statement, the mayor added that some residents were being evacuated.

