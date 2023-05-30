Delhi Wrestlers Protest: Wrestlers to throw medals in The Ganga, sit on hunger strike| Oneindia News

India's top wrestlers, who were recently detained and removed from their protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, have said they will immerse their medals in river Ganga at 6 pm on Tuesday and then sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate.

India's top wrestlers are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over Sexual harassment allegations and were detained by the Delhi Police a day before which the Police alleged was done as the protesters created ‘riot-like situation’ to march to new Parliament while the Protesting wrestlers called it a pre-planned action by the security personnel.

