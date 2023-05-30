Wrestlers break down as they reach at Haridwar Ganga Ghat | Wrestlers Protest | Oneindia News

The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday reached Haridwar to throw their hard-earned medals into river Ganges.

The throwing away of their medals comes as a sign of protest by the wrestlers.

Tuesday happens to be Ganga Dussera in Haridwar and possibly a day when a lot of people will be there to offer prayers.

