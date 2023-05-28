Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi police dismantle tents of protesters; detain top wrestlers | Oneindia News

Security personnel on Sunday halted the protesting wrestlers from marching towards the new Parliament building, detaining them along the way.

The wrestlers were originally demonstrating at Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers expressed their desire to hold a Maha Panchayat for women in front of the newly-constructed Parliament building.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, along with other protesting wrestlers, are calling for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, on charges of Sexual misconduct towards numerous female wrestlers.

