We Cannot Even Begin To Understand God's Mercy and Love>>> GRACE FOR PURPOSE

THE HARD LESSON IN THIS LIFE IS LEARNING THAT NO ONE CAN BE CHANGED BY ANOTHER.

KNOWING THE WILL & TRUTH OF GOD IS NOT ALWAYS ACCEPTED BY THOSE OF THIS WORLD.

THEREFORE, ALL WE CAN BE IS THE BEACON OF LIGHT IN GOD TO SHINE ON OTHERS.

LEADING THE WAY, & PRAY THAT THEY FIND THE TRUTH IN THIS WORLD.

OH, YES, WE WILL MEET RESISTANCE.

A SIGN THAT AN INDIVIDUAL NEEDS MORE PRAYER AS WE HOPE GOD CAN TURN THEM AROUND.

SOME WILL BE LOST.

THIS WILL BE A HARDSHIP TO EXPERIENCE.