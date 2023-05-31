Rivaba Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja’s beautiful wife who touched his feet after CSK’S win | Oneindia News

Ravindra Jadeja set the stage on fire in the mega 2023 Indian Premier League final as he stood tall when the odds were going against Chennai Super Kings and smashed 10 runs off the last two balls to outclass Gujarat Titans.

But more than Jadega himself, his wife became the talk of the town.

When any team wins a match, several videos of the players and their families celebrating surface on social media.

One such sweet moment of Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja captured after CSK’s IPL win is making the netizens swoon.

In the video, Rivaba can be seen rushing to the field and towards Jadeja and touching his feet, a tradition followed in India from centuries