Wrestlers Protest: Rakesh Tikait demands Brij Bhushan Singh’s arrest | Gives warning | Oneindia News

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the government should be given seven to 10 days to take action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The farmers' leader made the announcement after a “khap mahapanchayat” was held in Haryana's Kurukshetra to deliberate on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers' issue.

Watch what he said here.

#WrestlersProtest #BrijBhushanSharanSingh #WrestlersFIR #RakeshTikait ~HT.97~PR.152~