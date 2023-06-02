LIVE: President Donald J Trump to Speak at the Georgia GOP Conference Meeting - 6/10/23

Join RSBN as we continue to cover the road to ‘24 as former President Donald J Trump makes a stop at the annual Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus, GA.
