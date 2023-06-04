Labour: Govt is in 'complete mess' on immigration

Labour frontbencher Jonathan Reynolds has accused the government of prioritising "gimmicks" such as the Rwanda scheme over workable solutions to illegal immigration.

It has emerged plans to detain and deport people who arrive in the UK on small boats could cost up to £6 billion over the next two years.

The shadow business secretary said: "I think the government's in a complete mess on immigration…the money that's been spent on the Rwanda scheme should be better spent on processing applications." Report by Buseld.

