Starmer: Stop the Boats plan is ‘like Groundhog Day’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Rishi Sunak promising measures to tackle small-boat crossings is "like Groundhog Day".

He told reporters in Somerset that the government has made “the announcement of a policy that doesn't work and then the reannouncement of the same policy.” The prime minister gave a press conference in Dover on Monday morning to update on government plans for tackling small boats crossing the English Channel illegally.

Report by Jonesia.

