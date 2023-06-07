Gotham Knights S01E12 City of Owls

Gotham Knights 1x12 "City of Owls" Season 1 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - INTO THE LION’S DEN — The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names.

Harvey (Misha Collins) follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered.

After reuniting with her mother, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) begins to have second thoughts.

Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star.

Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Brooke Pohl & Amy Do Thurlow (112).

Original airdate 6/20/2023.