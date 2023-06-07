Whistleblower claims USA lied about aliens, says it has recovered alien spacecrafts | Oneindia News

A former United States intelligence official turned whistleblower has revealed an array of classified information to US Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General.These revelations pertain to US government's deeply covert programmes that allegedly possess intact and partially intact aircraft of non-human origin, marking an unprecedented disclosure that has, until now, remained shrouded in secrecy.

A former intelligence and military official, David Grusch…has said that the United States’ secret government program has recovered non-human spacecrafts.

He has also claimed that he has turned evidences that the UFO recovery program exists… over to the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community.

The US has been urged to disclose evidence of UFOs after a whistleblower former intelligence official said the government has possession of “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles.

David Charles Grusch, who happens to be a decorated former combat officer who has fought in Afghanistan and has previously worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has come forward as a whistleblower.

He alleges that this vital information has been illegally withheld from Congress.

He has also filed a complaint stating that he is facing illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures.

He left the government in April after a 14-year career in US intelligence.

