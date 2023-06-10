Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of NCP | Oneindia News

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and NCP Vice-President Praful Patel have been declared as working presidents of the party.

Sharad Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

While Supriya Sule, who is an MP from Baramati, has been given the responsibility of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Women Youth and Lok Sabha Coordination, Praful Patel will look after Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa.

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, who is a key player in the NCP.

NCP National General Secretary Sunil Tatkare has been given the responsibility of Odisha, West Bengal, farmers, and minority department.

Sharad Pawar also announced that Nanda Shastri is the Delhi NCP chief.

