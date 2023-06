Cyclone Biparjoy turns 'extremely severe' | India on alert, Pakistan to be worst hit | Oneindia News

Cyclone Biparjoy, which was deemed a 'very severe' cyclonic storm, has intensified into an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm.

However, in a major respite for the populations living along the Arabian sea's coastline in the state of Gujarat, the likely extremely severe cyclonic storm may not hit the Porbandar coast as per the current forecast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

