Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on alert as extremely severe cyclone nears coast | Oneindia News

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to hit south-southwest Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

In view of the impending landfall, an alert has been sounded along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days.

