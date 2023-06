Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today | Know all about it | Oneindia News

The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday night and is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

The weather department further notified that the cyclonic storm named ‘Biparjoy’ by Bangladesh will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

