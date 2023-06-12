Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian PM, dies aged 86

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86.

Berlusconi, who led four governments between 1994 and 2011, had been treated for a lung infection in April.

He led the centre-right Forza Italia party which went into coalition under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in September 2022.

Before entering politics, Berlusconi owned a vast media empire, and his time in politics was beset by sex scandals and corruption allegations.

He died at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, according to Italian media.

Report by Jonesia.

