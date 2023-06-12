China sees historic lowest marriage count | China’s declining population | Oneindia News

Marriages in China have dropped to a historic low as the East Asian country is dealing with a declining birth rate and a falling population.

According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, just 6.83 million couples completed their marriage registrations in 2022, down about 800,000 from the previous year.

According to reports, the number of marriages last year was nearly half the peak of 13.47 million in 2013.

Reports said that the drop in couples tieing the knot, which follows Covid restrictions keeping tens of millions locked in their homes or compounds for weeks last year, comes as authorities deal with a declining birth rate and a falling population.

#China #ChinaMarriages #ChinaPolpulationDecline ~PR.151~HT.101~HT.96~