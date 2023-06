Sunak: ‘Boris asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do’

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson asked him to do something he “wasn’t prepared to do” during the inauguration of this year’s London Tech Week in London.

In response to a question asked about Johnson’s controversial honours list, the Prime Minister said, “he didn’t think it was right” to make promises to people that they couldn’t keep.

Report by Ajagbef.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn