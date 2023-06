Gove: ‘Turmoil’ of Sturgeon arrest ‘not good’ for SNP

The Housing Secretary, Michael Gove, says the “turmoil” of Sturgeon’s arrest and release over the weekend is “not good” for the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The former leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct before being released later that day.

Report by Ajagbef.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn