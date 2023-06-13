Custody battle over four children who survived 40 days in Amazon jungle

Colombia's child protection agency is determining who should have custody of the four 'miracle' children after their maternal grandparents accused their father of domestic abuse.
Colombia's child protection agency is determining who should have custody of the four 'miracle' children after their maternal grandparents accused their father of domestic abuse.
ViewFour Indigenous children who disappeared 40 days ago after surviving a small plane crash in the Amazon jungle were found alive,..
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing..