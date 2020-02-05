Global  

South Africa: Federer Edges Nadal in Match in Africa Spectacle

allAfrica.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
[News24Wire] Cape Town -Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in their Match in Africa exhibition at Cape Town Stadium on Friday evening.
News video: Kolisi gives Federer South Africa jersey

Kolisi gives Federer South Africa jersey 01:18

 South Africa's World Cup winning Rugby captain Siya Kolisi presented Roger Federer with his very own Springbok jersey before his match against Rafael Nadal in Cape Town.

Federer excited to face Nadal in sixth Match for Africa [Video]Federer excited to face Nadal in sixth Match for Africa

Roger Federer expresses his excitement at facing rival Rafael Nadal in Cape Town, South Africa in the sixth edition of the Match for Africa.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal charity match draws over 50k spectators

Roger Federer Vs Rafael Nadal witnessed the highest no of the audience ever recorded in a tennis match with over 50k supporters.
Zee News

Federer tops Nadal before 51,000 in S Africa

Federer tops Nadal before 51,000 in S AfricaIn a charity event for his foundation that felt more like a homecoming, Roger Federer on Friday beat his great rival, Rafael Nadal, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at a soccer...
WorldNews

