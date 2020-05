292 Nigerians evacuated from Saudi as stranded students grumble Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The evacuees, according to Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, include nursing mothers and children.



The post 292 Nigerians evacuated from Saudi as stranded students grumble appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this