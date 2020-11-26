Global  
 

Donald Trump repeats voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania hearing

SBS Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has spoken by speaker phone at a voter fraud hearing with Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania. The US President repeated his debunked claims that the election had been stolen without offering evidence, drawing cheers from the partisan crowd.
