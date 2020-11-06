'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims
Republican lawmakers and officials are pushing back against President Donald Trump's series of false claims Thursday night about the presidential election, although many did not mention him by name. Shortly before Trump made baseless claims at a news conference about massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost." Toomey also called for...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
US coronavirus cases surge amid election battleThe surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations happening around the country reflect the challenge that President Donald Trump or Joe Biden will face in the..
USATODAY.com
US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprisingANALYSIS: It was at the same time shocking and utterly to be expected.As the nation held its collective breath and awaited the result of the 2020 US presidential..
New Zealand Herald
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:59Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
US election: Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballotsElection officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to..
New Zealand Herald
'Not everyone is born with spine': Tensions within GOP rise as Trump's path to victory dwindlesAs Trump's lead in swing states continued to shrink, allies of the president began calling on other Republicans to do more to help.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump's attack on election integrity cries for Republican come-to-Goldwater momentOur View: It's time for GOP elders to truly put America first and stand up for the nation's democratic processes.
USATODAY.com
Pat Toomey United States Senator from Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Biden Makes Gains in Georgia, Pennsylvania as Nation Anxiously Awaits WinnerJoe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
NYTimes.com
US results: 'All of a sudden Trump's losing? Come on'While a handful of US states count their final ballots, voters in Pennsylvania face rising tension and uncertainty.
BBC News
TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ everPresident Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources