'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claimsRepublican lawmakers and officials are pushing back against President Donald Trump's series of false claims Thursday night about the presidential election, although many did not mention him by name. Shortly before Trump made baseless claims at a news conference about massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost." Toomey also called for...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News 01:22

 As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, Making US President Donald Trump's chances of re-election...

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention

Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America. So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253 electoral votes, according to Reuters. A total of 270 votes are required to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

US coronavirus cases surge amid election battle

 The surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations happening around the country reflect the challenge that President Donald Trump or Joe Biden will face in the..
USATODAY.com

US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprising

 ANALYSIS: It was at the same time shocking and utterly to be expected.As the nation held its collective breath and awaited the result of the 2020 US presidential..
New Zealand Herald
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next? [Video]

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?

One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. What does this election tell us about the US? And what will the next presidency mean for the US and the world? In this edition of HT Explains, HT’s Consulting editor Pramit Pal Chaudhary joins editor-views Prashant Jha to discuss the landscape in the US.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:59Published

Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election [Video]

Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election

Donald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election. This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes. There are also hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that have not been processed. He also aired his grievances against "phony polls" and "suppression polls". He went on to highlight manipulation by "big media" to hurt Republicans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

US election: Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

 Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to..
New Zealand Herald

'Not everyone is born with spine': Tensions within GOP rise as Trump's path to victory dwindles

 As Trump's lead in swing states continued to shrink, allies of the president began calling on other Republicans to do more to help.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump's attack on election integrity cries for Republican come-to-Goldwater moment

 Our View: It's time for GOP elders to truly put America first and stand up for the nation's democratic processes.
USATODAY.com

Biden Makes Gains in Georgia, Pennsylvania as Nation Anxiously Awaits Winner

 Joe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
NYTimes.com

US results: 'All of a sudden Trump's losing? Come on'

 While a handful of US states count their final ballots, voters in Pennsylvania face rising tension and uncertainty.
BBC News

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day [Video]

Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day

Donald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency. He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election. Trump falsely declared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets [Video]

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
President Trump: Democrats Are Trying To ‘Steal The Election’ [Video]

President Trump: Democrats Are Trying To ‘Steal The Election’

As Joe Biden closes in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the White House, President Donald Trump says the election is being "stolen,” reports Pat Kessler (2:28).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:28Published

US Election 2020: All eyes on Pennsylvania, what's going on there?

 Two days after America voted, all eyes are on Pennsylvania again, which delivers 20 electoral votes to the winner. If Biden wins this, then we can say he has won...
Mid-Day

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action'

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action' President Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday called out potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls for not being supportive enough of his...
WorldNews

Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning

Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning 2020 Elections Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning He may fire department heads like the FBI's Chris Wray and Pentagon chief Mark...
WorldNews