As the US comes together for Thanksgiving, Joe Biden urges distancing

SBS Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
In a time of plague and raw division, President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to "steel our spines" for a fight against the coronavirus that he predicted would continue for months. But even as he implored Americans to join in healing and common purpose, President Donald Trump asserted that the election should be overturned, a futile call but one that stokes the divisions Biden is trying to overcome.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19

Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19 01:06

 Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19. On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware. . He spoke about the country’s fight against COVID-19, urging Americans to stick together. . I know the country's...

