Nearly 40 Afghan civilians were 'unlawfully killed' by 25 Australian special forces, report alleges

SBS Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The report examining the conduct of Australian Special Forces during the war in Afghanistan was released by the Defence Chief General Angus Campbell on Thursday.
