NSW records 1,599 local cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths
Published
New South Wales has recorded 1,599 new local cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths. It comes as the state passes the eight million mark for vaccinations.Full Article
Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced curfews in western and south-western Sydney's 12 local government areas of concern will be..
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday there has been a "slight slowdown" in the state's vaccination rate.