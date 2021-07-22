The Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feud will probably outlive the Fast and Furious saga, or as we all know it today, the most successful car-centric franchise of all times. Despite signs that the two actors called a truce sometimes in 2019, there’s still plenty of animosity going around. And it’s enough to get Dwayne Johson to feel like not wanting to be a part of any Fast and Furious movie ever ag... (continue reading...)Full Article
Dwayne Johnson Is Done With Fast and Furious, and the Vin Diesel Feud Lives On
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vin Diesel explique les raisons de sa brouille avec Dwayne Johnson
Cover Video FR STUDIO
Vin Diesel admet qu’il n’est pas étranger à la brouille qui a éclaté avec Dwayne Johnson
More coverage
Vin Diesel blames his 'tough love' approach for Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious feud
Cover Video STUDIO
Vin Diesel has blamed his feud with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson on his "tough love" approach to getting the actor's..
Vin Diesel: „Liebevolle Strenge“ für Dwayne Johnson
Bang Media International Limited
Vin Diesel reveals the truth about Dwayne Johnson feud
Bang Media International Limited
Vin Diesel gave Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'tough love'
Bang Media International Limited